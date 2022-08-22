Goods Train Derails Near Bhubaneswar Rly Stn; Rail Services Partially Hit

Bhubaneswar: The services of some trains have been partially affected due to the derailment of five wagons of a goods train at Bhubaneswar Station Yard at about 2035hrs, informed the East Coast Railway (EcoR) on Monday.

According to reports, Hirakhand Express has been stranded at Home Signal, Rajdhani Express detained at Mancheswar, JanShatabdi stranded en route before Bhubaneswar, Junagarh Road Express yet to place at Station, and Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, Puri-Howrah detained en route towards Bhubaneswar Station.

The goods train was coming from Chakradharpur Division towards Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with Cement Loaded.

There has been no capsize of wagons while upline cleared and track fit given. Trains to start shortly, the ECoR informed.

As per fresh reports, 20807 Hirakud express has departed from Bhubaneswar station. Other trains to depart gradually from Bhubaneswar station.

20818 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani at Outer Signal of Bhubaneswar Station.

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express at outer signal at Bhubaneswar Station.

20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express ar Mancheswar Station 2045hrs.

18413 Paradeep-Puri Express at Mancheswar outer Signal.

12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandal Express ar Cuttack aince 2140hrs.

20858 Sainagar Shirdi-Puri Express at Naraj since 2108hrs.

12665 Howrah-Kanyakumari Express at Naraj since 2140hrs.

20815 Tata-Visakhapatnam Express departed Haridaspur at 2032hrs.

18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express at Tapang aince 2110hrs.

18425 Puri-Durg Express at Bhubaneswar since 2142hrs.

12994 Puri-Gandhidhan Express at Khurda Road since 2128hrs.

12838 Puri-Howrah Express at Khurda Road since 2136hrs.

18452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express at Motari since 2145hrs.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express at Birpurusottampur since 2141hrs.

11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express Surla Road departed at 2117hrs.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Brahmapur departed at 2125hrs.

ECoR Update at 11.51 pm (Aug 22)

Rescheduling of Trains!!!