Goods-Laden Truck Falls Off Duarsuni Ghat Road; Driver Critically Hurt

Bangriposi: The driver of a goods-laden truck was critically injured after the heavy vehicle rolled down for 200 feet at Duarsuni Ghat in Bangriposi of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, the driver jumped out of the truck after the vehicle lost control and went down the ghat.

The critically injured driver of the truck, Pappu Rai (25), of Malda area in ​​West Bengal, was initially taken to the nearby CHC and later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital at Baripada for treatment.

According to police sources, the truck laden with AC ceiling plates fell down from the ghat due to brake failure.

While the vehicle was mangled into pieces, some people present at the spot fled with the truck’s battery and other articles from the mishap spot, said some fellow truck drivers, who spotted the incident.