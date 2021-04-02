Good Friday Today!

New Delhi: Good Friday marks the crucification of Jesus Christ by the Romans on the Hill of Calvary and is observed on a Friday that falls before Easter.

This year Good Friday will be celebrated on April 2.

According to the legends, Jesus Christ willingly sacrificed his life and was crucified to suffer on behalf of the sins of humanity. His love for humankind is an act of great charity and kindness.

The first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon is celebrated is Easter – the holiest day for Christians. On this day, Christ is believed to be resurrected from death and the occasion also marks the victory of good over evil.

Though Jesus Christ was crucified on Good Friday, it was on Easter that the son of God resurrected, according to Bible. It signifies that good always wins and the fact that he went through so much suffering for the sins of humanity shows how much he loved everyone.