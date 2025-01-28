Trisha Gongadi etched her name in history as the first centurion of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, smashing a brilliant century off just 53 balls in a Super Six clash against Scotland on Tuesday.

This knock also marked the first-ever hundred in the history of the Women’s U-19 World Cup.

Gongadi, alongside Sanika Chalke, powered India to a commanding total of 208-1.

After Scotland won the toss and opted to field, openers Kamalini G and Trisha Gongadi launched an onslaught of boundaries, propelling India to a strong 67-0 by the end of the PowerPlay.

At the halfway mark, India was cruising at 104 without loss. Shortly after, the Indian openers set a new record for the highest partnership in this World Cup, putting together a remarkable 147 runs.

In the last ball of the 18th over after India was asked to bat first, Trisha dabbed Maisie Maceira for a single through backward point for a single to reach her three-figure score. She also recorded the highest score in the history of the championship, going past England batter Grace Scrivens’ 93 against Ireland back in January 2023 in Potchefstroom.

Trisha stayed not out on 110 runs off 59 balls, laced with 13 fours and four sixes. On the back of her knock, India racked up a massive score of 208 for one. Trisha also put on a massive partnership of 147 runs for the opening wicket with G Kamalini, who made 51 runs off 42 balls with nine fours before Maceira accounted for her wicket in the 14th over.