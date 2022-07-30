Goldi Solar supplies over 9MW solar modules in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Goldi Solar, India’s most quality-conscious solar brand today completed the order of 9+ MW supply order of solar modules to Hild Projects, a leading solar solutions provider based in Bolangir, Odisha. The modules are for a ground-mounted project with MCL (Mahanadi Coal Fields Limited) commissioned inJuly 2022.

Goldi Solar is known best as a quality-conscious brand owing to its quality products and quality people. The company currently operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. Goldi Solar comes with more than a decade of rich industry experience. Its current production capacity is 2.5 GW and the manufacturer is looking to expand to 6 GW soon.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bharat Bhut, Co-founder& Director, Goldi Solar said, “Orissa is a growing and important market for us. This is only the first of many projects that we will supply in this region. With our quality products and brand name, we have a robust order pipeline. We are proud to partner with Hild Projects to help them with their solarization efforts in Odisha.”