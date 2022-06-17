Golden State Warriors beat Celtics to win fourth NBA championship in 8 seasons

New York: Led by 34 points from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night to claim their fourth NBA championship in the last eight seasons.

The Golden State Warriors headed into TD Garden and beat the Boston Celtics 103-90, to win the 2022 NBA finals. Their Game 6 victory was a dominant performance in hostile territory highlighted by an early 21-0 run which effectively secured the Warriors their fourth championship in the last eight years.

The victory gives the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green their fourth title together — all under head coach Steve Kerr — adding to their championships from 2015, 2017 and 2018. They’ve won 21 NBA Finals games together, having recently passed Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili (19) for the most NBA Finals wins by a trio over the last 30 years.

Curry, who was in tears on the court after the final whistle, won NBA Finals MVP honors for the first time in his career.

“This is what it’s all about, playing for a championship and what we’ve been through the last three years,” he said. “Beginning of the season, nobody thought we’d be here except everybody on this court right now, and it’s amazing. Very surreal, though.

“You never take this for granted because you never know when you’re going to be back here. And to get back here and get it done, it means the world,” he said.

Kerr said Curry reminded him of Duncan, the Hall of Fame center who played his entire career for the San Antonio Spurs. “Totally different players. But from a humanity standpoint, talent standpoint, humility, confidence, this wonderful combination that just makes everybody want to win for him,” he said.

This title ends a blip for the Warriors, as they were marred by injuries for a couple of years and were back in the postseason for the first time since 2019