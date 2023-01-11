Golden Globes Awards 2023: RRR Wins ‘Best Original Song’ For Naatu Naatu

New Delhi: RRR came, saw and conquered at the Golden Globes. SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, one of the two categories it was nominated in. It missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film which was won by Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. Other nominees in the category include All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave, (South Korea).

‘Naatu Naatu’ was in competition with ‘Carolina’ from “Where the Crawdads Sing”, “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio”, “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“.

To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli.

He dedicated the award to SS Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

While accepting the award, he said: “Thank you very much for this prestigious award: “This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina.”

RRR is being represented at the Golden Globe Awards by its director and stars – SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan who is accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.