Golden Globes 2021: Here’s a complete list of winners

Los Angeles: The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony is being held virtually. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the event from Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, respectively.

Streaming services dominated Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Four categories were taken by Netflix’s “The Crown.” The top film categories were taken by “Nomadland,” which is on Hulu, and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” on Amazon Prime. Here’s a complete list of winners.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama: “Nomadland”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Director, Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “Io Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”

Best Motion Picture, Animated: “Soul”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: “Minari”

Television

Best Television Series, Drama: “The Crown”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role: John Boyega, “Small Axe”