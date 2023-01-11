Golden Globe Awards: RRR Makes History, List Of Winners
Los Angeles: The 80th Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood’s award season and it was a biggie. SS Rajamouli’s RRR lived up to the ‘rise and roar’ in its name by winning one of its two nominations – Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
The Golden Globes were held in Los Angeles with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host.
The Golden Globes are divided up by film and television. Here is the list of winners in the film categories:
BEST FILM (DRAMA)- The Fabelmans
BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST DIRECTOR- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) – Cate Blanchett, Tar
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)- Austin Butler, Elvis
BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) –
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SCREENPLAY – Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM – Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM -Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE -Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
BEST ORIGINAL SONG -Naatu Naatu, RRR
Here is the list of winners in the TV categories:
BEST SERIES (DRAMA) – House of the Dragon
BEST SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Abbott Elementary
BEST LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM – The White Lotus
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) – Zendaya, Euphoria 2
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) – Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) – Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) – Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Julia Garner, Ozark
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) –
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM)- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
