Golden Globe Awards: RRR Makes History, List Of Winners

Los Angeles: The 80th Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood’s award season and it was a biggie. SS Rajamouli’s RRR lived up to the ‘rise and roar’ in its name by winning one of its two nominations – Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

The Golden Globes were held in Los Angeles with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host.

The Golden Globes are divided up by film and television. Here is the list of winners in the film categories:

BEST FILM (DRAMA)- The Fabelmans

BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST DIRECTOR- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) – Cate Blanchett, Tar

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)- Austin Butler, Elvis

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) –

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SCREENPLAY – Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM – Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM -Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE -Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

BEST ORIGINAL SONG -Naatu Naatu, RRR

Here is the list of winners in the TV categories:

BEST SERIES (DRAMA) – House of the Dragon

BEST SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Abbott Elementary

BEST LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM – The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) – Zendaya, Euphoria 2

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) – Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) – Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) – Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) – Julia Garner, Ozark

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) –

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM)- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird