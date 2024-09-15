The golden era of railway development in Odisha has started, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while returning to Bhubaneswar from Berhampur by the Berhampur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat train virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday.

Representing the people of Odisha, Majhi conveyed his thanks to Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for enhancing the railway infrastructure in the state. He noted that nearly all districts, except one or two, are now connected by rail. He anticipated that soon every district headquarters would be linked by rail, and eventually, all subdivisions in Odisha would be accessible by train.

During a visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister discussed Odisha’s railway expansion with the Railway Minister, who assured him of the Central government’s continued support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Majhi remarked that since 2014, the Central government has supported the development of Odisha’s railways. He highlighted that the previous government did not offer special cooperation in land acquisition for railway projects. With the current double-engine government, he expects all hurdles to railway development to be cleared, speeding up the process.

He informed the press that enhancing the railway network in Odisha will boost the state’s tourism, commerce, and other sectors, leading to economic growth.

The Chief Minister admired the picturesque Chilika Lake during his train journey and engaged with school students travelling with him.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Bibhuthi Bhushan Jena, Minister of Commerce and Transport, Steel and Mines, and Gokulananda Mallick, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Development, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, who both returned to Bhubaneswar by train. At Balugao station, Law, Labour and Employment Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and MP Sambit Patra joined them. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida accompanied the Chief Minister from Khurda.