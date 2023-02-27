Gold Reserves Found In Three Odisha Districts: Minister In Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Gold reserves have been detected in three districts of Odisha. Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik today informed this in the State Assembly today.

While responding to a question raised by Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, the Minister said gold ores have been found in different areas of Keonjhar, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj districts.

The state Directorate of Mines and Geological Survey of India (GSI) have found precious metals.

In Keonjhar district, gold mines have been found in several areas like Gopur, Gatipur, Kushkala, Dimirimunda. The costly metal has been detected at Yashipur, Suriyaguda, Ruansil, Dhusura hills of Mayurbhanj district.

The minister further informed the gold mines have also been traced in Adas area of Deogarh.

Earlier, it was found that there was a gold mine in Keonjhar following which survey work has also started.

“The State Mines and Geology Directorate through a preliminary survey have found gold reserves at various places in Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Details of the discovery have been furnished in Annexure-A,” he said in the Assembly.