Gold Prices Touch Life-Time High Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya

New Delhi: The gold price rallied Rs 1,025 to touch a life-time high of Rs 61,080 per 10 grams in Delhi on Wednesday amid strong global trends, reported news agency PTI citing HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the gold prices settled at Rs 60,055 per 10 grams.

The surge in gold prices comes ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month. On this day people buy gold and properties to bring prosperity and wealth. This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22.

The gold futures were trading at Rs 61,077, up by Rs 123 or 0.20 per cent while May Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,057, higher by Rs 439 or 0.59 per cent, according to a report by the Economic Times.

On Tuesday, the holiday-shortened trading session saw the yellow metal reach an all-time high due to the decline in the dollar index, the ET report added.

On the other hand, Silver also surged Rs 1,810 to Rs 73,950 per kilogram on Wednesday.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,080 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,025 per 10 grams. In domestic market gold prices crossed the Rs 61,000 level per 10 grams to a fresh life-time high,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, commodities at HDFC Securities said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting higher at $2,027 per ounce and $24.04 per ounce, respectively.