Gold Prices Shoot Through The Roof, Silver Too

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 650 from yesterday’s close during Friday’s early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 59,780, according to the GoodReturns website.

Silver prices also surged by Rs 1,000 as the precious metal was selling at Rs 72,600.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold went up by Rs 600 as the yellow metal was trading at Rs 54,800.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,800.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,950, Rs 54,850, and Rs 55,400, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,780.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,930, Rs 59,830, and Rs 60,430, respectively.

Gold prices were little changed on Friday after two sessions of sharp gains, as a slightly stronger dollar countered hopes of a potential pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle.

Spot gold was flat at $1,993.73 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. US gold futures were also unchanged at $1,996.60.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.11 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $984.13 and palladium was 0.1% lower at $1,429.19.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 72,600.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 75,400