Gold prices in India remained under pressure on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Known for its unmatched purity, 24-carat gold continues to attract buyers seeking premium quality. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, prized for its durability and timeless charm, remains a favourite among jewellery enthusiasts and investors alike, striking a balance between elegance and practicality.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was trading higher at Rs 81,250, while 22-carat gold was Rs 74,490. Silver was trading up at Rs 96,400 per kilogram.

Retail Rates on January 20 Across Major Cities in India (Rs per 10 grams):

City 22 Carat Gold Rate Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Today Delhi 74,490 81,250 Mumbai 74,340 81,100 Ahmedabad 74,390 81,150 Chennai 74,340 81,100 Kolkata 74,340 81,100 Pune 74,340 81,100 Lucknow 74,490 81,250 Bengaluru 74,340 81,100 Jaipur 74,490 81,250 Patna 74,390 81,150 Bhubaneshwar 74,340 81,100 Hyderabad 74,340 81,100

Retail Gold Prices in India in the Futures Market:

On the MCX, gold was trading lower by 0.14 per cent at Rs 78,915 per 10 grams and silver was down by 0.16 per cent at Rs 91,460.

The retail gold price per gram is the amount customers pay for one gram of gold, usually quoted in Indian Rupees. This rate varies daily, influenced by global economic trends, geopolitical events, and the interplay of supply and demand.

What Factors Affect Gold Prices in India?

International market rates, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in exchange rates primarily influence gold prices in India. Together, these factors determine the daily gold rates across the country.

In India, gold is deeply cultural and financial. It is a preferred investment option and is key to celebrations, particularly weddings and festivals.

With constantly changing market conditions, investors and traders monitor fluctuations closely. Staying updated is crucial for effectively navigating dynamic trends.