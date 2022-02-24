Gold Price Jumps to Rs 51,396; Highest in a Year as Russia Declares War

Mumbai: Gold price in India hits Rs 51,000-mark on Thursday after Russian President Vladmir Putin had announced to start ‘military operations’ in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures jumped 2.02 per cent to Rs 51,396 for 10 grams at 1100 hours on February 24.

Silver price also witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday. The precious metal price rose 2 per cent to Rs 65,876 for a kilogram on Thursday.

Gold may remain volatile as market players respond to development relating to Russia. Unless there are serious efforts to resolve the issue, safe haven buying may keep prices supported, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the international market, Spot gold increased 1.9 per cent to $1,943.86 per ounce by 0428 GMT, its highest level since early January 2021. US gold futures climbed 2 per cent to $1,949.20. The yellow metal has has risen about 8 per cent in February so far. US bond yields and stocks crash while crude oil price and dollar rocketed after Russian invasion in Ukraine.