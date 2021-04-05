Gold Price In India: Check Details
New Delhi: Gold prices fell today in all major cities in India. The 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 43,920 while 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 44,910 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.
In the international markets, gold prices fell on Monday amid rising US Treasury yields, better-than-expected jobs data in the United States, which fuelled optimism over a swift economic recovery.
Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Monday (April 5):
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Chennai
|Rs 42,790
|Rs 46,680
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 44,720
|Rs 46,600
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 42,270
|Rs 45,110
|Mumbai
|Rs 43,920
|Rs 44,920
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 41,350
|Rs 46,110
|Jaipur
|Rs 44,420
|Rs 48,460
|Patna
|Rs 43,920
|Rs 44,920
|Delhi
|Rs 44,420
|Rs 48,460
|Chandigarh
|Rs 44,420
|Rs 48,460
|Kolkata
|Rs 44,790
|Rs 47,480