Gold Price In India: Check Details

New Delhi: Gold prices fell today in all major cities in India. The 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 43,920 while 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 44,910 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In the international markets, gold prices fell on Monday amid rising US Treasury yields, better-than-expected jobs data in the United States, which fuelled optimism over a swift economic recovery.

Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Monday (April 5):

                    City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm)
Chennai Rs 42,790 Rs 46,680
Ahmedabad Rs 44,720 Rs 46,600
Bhubaneswar Rs 42,270 Rs 45,110
Mumbai Rs 43,920 Rs 44,920
Visakhapatnam Rs 41,350 Rs 46,110
Jaipur Rs 44,420  Rs 48,460
Patna Rs 43,920 Rs 44,920
Delhi Rs 44,420 Rs 48,460
Chandigarh Rs 44,420 Rs 48,460
Kolkata Rs 44,790 Rs 47,480

 

