Gold Price In India: Check Details

New Delhi: Gold prices fell today in all major cities in India. The 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 43,920 while 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 44,910 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In the international markets, gold prices fell on Monday amid rising US Treasury yields, better-than-expected jobs data in the United States, which fuelled optimism over a swift economic recovery.

Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Monday (April 5):