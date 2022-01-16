Gold Jewellery Loot From SBI: Police Arrest Former Bank Staff

Narayanpatna: Police here on Sunday arrested a former staff of the State Bank of India’s Laxmipur branch in connection with the theft of around 1.6 kg of mortgaged gold ornaments from the branch.

The accused has been identified as Sekhar Kuldipiya. He was working as a messenger of SBI Laxmipur between 2014 and August 2020. He was earlier removed from the messenger service over misconduct.

According to reports, the matter came to light in January after a formal complaint was lodged in this regard.

The branch manager of the bank had alleged that some miscreants had stolen 21 packets of gold ornaments weighing over 1 kg from the bank’s locker.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused Sekhar Kuldipiya had committed the crime. Subsequently, the accused was arrested and later he confessed to his crime.