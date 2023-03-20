Gold Deposit Found In Odisha’s Deogarh: Union Coal And Mines Minister In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A Geological Survey of India (GSI) field visit during 2018-19 in Adash block of Deogarh district in Odisha revealed the presence of gold as an associated metal, along with copper, Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“Geological Survey of India (GSI), during Field Season Programme [FSP] 2018-19 carried out ‘general exploration’ (G2) for base metal in Adash block, Deogarh district of Odisha which revealed presence of gold as an associated metal, along with copper,” he said in a written reply.

The Geological Survey of India has established an indicated resource of 0.90 MT (metric tonne) at 0.97 ppm (parts per million) of ores of gold in the Adash block.

“The resource-bearing geological report has been handed over to the State Government of Odisha for auctioning. After auction of the block, the indicated resource may be upgraded to mineable reserve by successful bidders,” Joshi further said.