Gold Chain Snatching Bid Foiled By Locals In Bhubaneswar, One Held

Bhubaneswar: Police arrested a snatcher after he was caught by the locals while trying to snatch a gold chain from a woman at Sahid Nagar area in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

According to reports, two miscreants tried to snatch the gold chain from a woman. However, the scared woman screamed after which some locals present on the spot caught hold of one of them while another managed to escape from the spot.

Later, locals immediately informed the Sahid Nagar police station. On being informed, the cops reached the spot and arrested the looter. The cops have initiated a manhunt to nab the escaped looter.