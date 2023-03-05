Gold Bars Recovered From Aircraft’s Toilet At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Four gold bars worth approx 2 crores have been recovered from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday.

Based on the input received by Customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft utilized for international Flight was rummaged on completion of its subsequent domestic trips at Terminal 2 of IGI, New Delhi.

During rummaging of the flight, the customs officers recovered a grey pouch found affixed with adhesive tape below the sink installed in the washroom.

The rectangular gold bars are estimated to cost Rs 1,95,72,400, said an official statement.

The gold recovered along with its packing material has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway, it added.