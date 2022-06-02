‘Going To Start New Chapter Today’: Hardik Patel’s Tweet Makes BJP Entry Official

Gandhinagar: Hours before joining BJP, former Congress leader Hardik Patel tweeted that he is about to “start a new chapter” and will work as a “small soldier” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am about to start a new chapter with feelings of national interest, regional interest and social interest. I will work as a small soldier in the massive work in national service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said in a Hindi tweet.

राष्ट्रहित, प्रदेशहित, जनहित एवं समाज हित की भावनाओं के साथ आज से नए अध्याय का प्रारंभ करने जा रहा हूँ। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र भाई मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे राष्ट्र सेवा के भगीरथ कार्य में छोटा सा सिपाही बनकर काम करूँगा। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 2, 2022

After he resigned from the Congress, speculations were rife that Patel would be joining either the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election this year.

However, on Sunday, 29 May, Patel took to Facebook and said, “Punjab has realised with a very sad incident today, how deadly it is for any state government to go into chaotic hands. The brutal murder of an international kabaddi player a few days ago and famous young artist Sidhu Moose Wala’s death today are raising important questions.”

Announcing his decision on Twitter with a resignation letter marked to party president Sonia Gandhi, Hardik Patel had said he was “gathering the courage to resign from the Congress party and post”. “I am sure my decision will be welcomed by my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that with this step, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future,” he said.