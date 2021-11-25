GoI To Confer Gopal Ratna Awards On National Milk Day 2021

New Delhi: The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organizing a mega event to commemorate the birth centenary of Dr. Varghese Kurien (Milk Man of India).

This is celebrated as National Milk Day, on November 26, 2021, jointly with the National Dairy Development Board and other institutions created by Dr. Kurien, at the TK Patel Auditorium, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Campus, NDDB, Anand, Gujarat from 10:00 am to 2.00 pm.

During the ceremony, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri ParshottamRupala will confer the National GopalRatna Awards to winners of the Best Dairy Farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds, Best Artificial Insemination Technician and Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk Producer Company/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organisation in the country.

The Minister will also inaugurate/launch an IVF (in vitro fertilization) Lab at Dhamrod, Gujarat and Hessergatta, Karnataka, besides felicitating the winners of the prestigious National GopalRatna Awards.