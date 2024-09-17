New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment has taken another major step in extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers by inviting platform aggregators to register their workers on the e-Shram portal.

This registration is crucial to ensuring workers’ access to social welfare schemes, while aggregators will help develop an accurate registry of beneficiaries.

To guide the process, the Ministry has issued an advisory with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining aggregator responsibilities, including registering workers and updating their data. Upon registration, platform workers will receive a Universal Account Number (UAN), which will allow them access to key social security benefits.

Central Government, working with a few aggregators, has completed testing for API integration and is advancing the registration process. This joint effort aims to ensure full coverage of gig workers, with ongoing collaboration between the Ministry and platform aggregators.

Through the guidelines, the Aggregators have also been requested to regularly update workers’ details, including work engagement and payments. Any worker’s exit must be reported promptly to maintain accurate records.

To assist with the onboarding of workers and aggregators, a toll-free helpline (14434) has been set up to provide information, guide registration, and resolve any technical issues encountered during the process.

The Ministry has also scheduled a meeting with the Aggregators on 18.09.2024 which will be chaired by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment to sensitise and encourage them in this important initiative.