Goi Announces 11th National Petrochemical Awards

New Delhi: The Government of India has announced the National Policy on Petrochemicals in April 2007.

The policy envisions the development of value-added, quality petrochemical products at globally competitive prices using eco-friendly processes and technologies as well as Innovation of newer applications and products with focus on sustainable development.

The National Petrochemicals Awards, an initiative by the Department is aimed to felicitate and recognize the innovative efforts of renowned scientists, researchers and industrialists in the broad areas of Polymer Science & Technologies.

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has now invites applications under 13 categories (details annexed) for the 11th edition of the awards to be presented for the year 2020-21. The applications may be submitted both by online mode. The last date for submission of applications through online mode is 31st December, 2021

For further details, the following link may be visited https://www.nationalpetrochemicalsawards.pds.gov.in

The link is available at website www.chemicals.nic.in and www.cipet.gov.in