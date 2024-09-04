Bhubaneswar: The Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, has unveiled its latest range of high-security products designed specifically for the jewellery sector, the Defender Aurum Pro as per the newly created Class E standards prescribed by BIS.

This launch comes at a crucial time following the introduction of the new Quality Control Order (QCO) by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which mandates the sale of BIS-certified high-security safes, lockers, doors, and lockers, effective June 2024. This order represents a significant shift in the industry, compelling jewellers to upgrade their security infrastructure to certified products that ensure superior protection and peace of mind.

The security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce has been a pioneer in advancing security standards, and the new Defender Aurum Pro Class E Safe is a testament to this commitment. This product not only meets but exceeds the requirements set forth by the latest regulations, offering jewellers unmatched protection for their valuable inventory. The Defender Aurum Pro, designed specifically for the jewellery industry, provides enhanced security features tailored to the unique needs of jewellers, ensuring they remain compliant while safeguarding their precious assets.

In addition to the Defender Aurum Pro, the Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce also launched the ‘SmartFog’ system—a cutting-edge security solution designed to provide an additional layer of protection by instantly creating a fog barrier that disorients intruders. The ‘AccuGold Gold Purity Testing Machine offers jewellers a reliable tool to ensure the purity of gold, further enhancing their ability to provide top-notch service to their customers. These innovations reflect the company’s growing commitment to addressing the evolving security needs of jewellers in India.

Speaking at the event, Mr Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice President and Business Head of the Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, remarked, “Our journey has been defined by our relentless focus on innovation and our ability to anticipate the changing security needs of our customers. The introduction of the Defender Aurum Pro Class E Safe is a step in this direction. We have worked closely with regulators to understand the evolving needs of jewellers and consumers at large in India and have introduced safes that can defend against modern-day threats and meet global standards. The launch of ‘SmartFog’ and ‘AccuGold’, underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions launched with jewelers in mind. As the jewellery market in Odisha continues to grow, particularly in Bhubaneswar, the need for certified, high-quality security solutions has never been greater. We are proud to lead this transformation, ensuring that jewellers can operate with the confidence that their assets are well-protected.”

The introduction of the Quality Control Order is expected to have a profound impact on jewellers who currently rely on locally made, unbranded safes. The new regulations will necessitate a shift towards certified products, such as the Defender Aurum Pro, that guarantee both compliance and superior protection. With Odisha’s jewellery market experiencing robust growth, and more than 5,000 jewellers already registered with BIS for hallmarking, the Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce is well-positioned to meet this rising demand.

With an anticipated market share of 65% for physical security products in Bhubaneswar, the Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce is confident in its ability to capture a significant market share in the coming years. The company’s commitment to innovation, coupled with its strong partnership network, positions it as a key player in the security solutions landscape, both in Odisha and across India.

Products Portfolio:

Defender Aurum Pro Class E Safes: The Defender Aurum PRO is the ultimate solution for protecting jewellers against all potential burglary attacks. Built with advanced barrier materials developed by Godrej through extensive research and development, it offers superior tool resistance.

Additionally, it features a sleek and modern fascia, an ergonomically designed round handle for superior grip, and a luxurious leather mat to elevate your interiors. The Defender Aurum Pro Class E safe is a perfect combination of style and uncompromising protection.

SmartFog is one of a kind and first-ever concept to be introduced in the Indian market. This revolutionary product adds an extra layer of protection to the overall security ecosystem of banks and jewellers. It utilizes advanced technology to detect unauthorized attempts to open any vault or safe. It is equipped with a remote cloud-based application as well as wireless technology for triggering the system. When triggered, Smart Fog emits a thick fog made of concentrated liquefied glycol – harmless to humans but capable of causing panic and immobilizing the culprit owing to zero visibility, allowing ample time for the on-site personnel to take necessary measures.

AccuGold is the most advanced and accurate gold purity-testing machine. AccuGOLD is designed to give the accurate composition of any ornament under testing, without damaging the ornament in any way, making it a perfect choice for jewellers, banks, and financial institutions who seek the highest accuracy to determine gold purity.

Solar CCTV Cameras

Introducing the Godrej Ace Pro Green 4MP Solar Powered Cameras – the ultimate solution for effortless farm security! Now, keeping an eye on places like construction sites and farms around the clock is a breeze with cutting-edge, 4G-enabled solar-powered cameras. The Godrej Ace Pro Green offers superior protection with support for up to a 256GB SD card and a robust battery backup lasting up to 36 hours. Plus, its advanced humanoid detection technology ensures precise and reliable human monitoring. Time to elevate farm security with Godrej Ace Pro Green and experience peace of mind like never before!