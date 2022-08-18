GodFather teaser to be out on Megastar on August 21 – Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi fans await the teaser of his forthcoming political thriller, GodFather. Finally, the makers have announced that the preview will be released on 21st August this year, on Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday.

In the announcement poster, he looks serious and can be seen sporting black shades. In the background, we can see the night view of the city. This is for the first time, Chiranjeevi is sporting salt and pepper look in his decades of career.