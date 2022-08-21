GodFather Teaser Is Here! Megastar Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan’s Swag Is Unmissable In This Political Thriller

The teaser of ‘GodFather’ starring Megastar Chiranjeevi is finally out and it is too intriguing to miss. The makers of GodFather dropped the teaser a day ahead of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday on August 22. He will be seen next in GodFather, which is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film, Lucifer.

Watch the teaser here:-

The 1 minute 33 seconds teaser sees Megastar Chiranjeevi making a heroic entry, firing guns like a pro. Minutes later, Nayanthara’s character is introduced, followed by Salman Khan’s starry entry, riding a bike and firing guns. Salman Khan has been roped in to play a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather.

Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya are also doing key roles in the movie, apart from others.

Mohan Raja’s directorial ‘GodFather’ is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist.

Nirav Shah is the cinematographer for this suspense drama, and Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Well-known music director S Thaman has composed the melodies for GodFather, and Marthand K. Venkatesh has taken care of the editing department.