Sambalpur: On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, hundreds of devotees thronged the Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur to witness the presiding deity, Goddess Samaleswari, in her Dhabalamukhi Besha.

This special adornment, which sees the goddess dressed in white, marks a significant departure from her usual red attire and is a rare sight that devotees eagerly anticipate.

Significance of Dhabalamukhi Besha

Mahalaya, which heralds the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities, is a day of great spiritual importance. On this day, Goddess Samaleswari is adorned in white, symbolizing purity and peace.

The Dhabalamukhi Besha involves a fresh coat of traditionally prepared white paint applied to the deity, and the priests also don white attire during the rituals.

This transformation is believed to bestow the same spiritual benefits as taking a holy dip in the Ganga, making it a highly revered event.

