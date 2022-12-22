Gobinda Sahu Death: Crime Branch Visits Jail Premises, Seeks CCTV Footages

Bhubaneswar: Stepping up its investigation over Gobinda Sahu death case, the Crime Branch on Thursday visited Kantabanji sub jail and seized some materials associated with the deceased under trial prisoner.

The Crime Branch team accompanied by scientific experts visited the Ward No. 1 of the sub-jail where deceased Gobinda Sahu was staying. The ward which was sealed by the Jail authorities, was opened by the probe team with all formalities.

“During search a bunch of documents including some hand written papers,medicine files, FIR copy and Final Form related to the case have been seized. Some inmates and seizure witnesses have been examined,” the Crime Branch said in a statement.

The team also verified the locations of the CCTV installation and asked the jail authorities to provide footages of 16 CCTV cameras.

The entire probe team has camped at Kantabanji keeping in view the sensitivity of the case.

Notably, Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, was found hanging from a window of the jail ward on Tuesday. His death is suspected to be a case of suicide while his wife and family members alleged it as a pre-planned murder.