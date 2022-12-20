Gobinda Sahu Death Case: OHRC Seek Report from Bolangir SP in 15 Days

Bhubaneswar: Taking a suo motu cognizance of the death of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought a report from Bolangir SP within 15 days.

According to reports, Gobinda was supposed to be taken to the court today. But early this morning he was found hanging with a towel from a tree on the premises of Kantabanji sub-jail. Though the jail personnel rushed him to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. However, Gobinda’s sudden death has triggered several doubts in people’s minds.

Gobinda’s death has started a new political slugfest in which both Congress and BJP have alleged involvement of the ruling party in a bid to shield one of their own ministers from having alleged links with the deceased Sahu.

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja alleged a big conspiracy behind Gobinda’s death and said that a CBI probe will bring the truth to the fore.

Similarly, the wife of Gobinda Sahu also lodged an FIR with Kegaon Police Station alleging that her husband has been murdered.

In the meantime, in compliance with the direction of Odisha DGP, a team of CID-CB, led by DSP Bijay Mallick and three other Officers, has reportedly left for Kantabanji to take over the enquiry of the unnatural death of accused Gobinda Sahu inside Kantabanji sub-jail today. Other than the officers of CID-CB the ten members team has forensic and cyber experts and officers of the photo bureau of State Police to assist with the investigation.