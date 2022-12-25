Gobinda Sahu Death Case: DIG (Prisons) directs Bolangir collector to initiate inquiry

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DIG (Prisons) directed Bolangir collector to take steps for inquiry of Gobinda Sahu death case by a Judicial Magistrate and furnish report.

Sahu, who was the president of the school managing committee where the teacher worked, was arrested and lodged in Kantabanji sub-jail in Bolangir district died in suspicious circumstances hours before his production in a local court. His body was found hanging from a tree behind the jail’s kitchen on Tuesday.

It also said that Sahu’s wife has lodged a police complaint and demanded a CBI probe into the death of her husband.

The murder case of Mamita, a school teacher, had triggered massive political and public outcry in Odisha last year. Mamita, who belonged to Balangir district, was posted as a teacher in a private school at Mahaling under Kegaon police area in Kalahandi district. Sahu was president of the school.

Sahu allegedly killed her and buried her inside his school campus on October 8, 2021 as she had allegedly threatened to expose his extramarital affairs with women.