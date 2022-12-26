Gobinda Sahu Death Case: Crime Branch Examines Visiting Register Of Kantabanji Sub-Jail

Kantabanji: The Crime Branch on Monday reached the Kantabanji Sub-Jail and examined the visiting register to ascertain the details of persons who met accused Gobinda Sahu in the jail the day before he was found hanging from a window.

The Crime Branch team is probing the mystery behind the alleged suicide of Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the murder of a lady teacher Mamita Meher. During the investigation, the CB collected many clues and evidence.

The scientific team has inspected the kitchen cell where Sahu was founding hanging, his house, Mahaling College and his cell in the sub-jail. The investigating officers have seized a register from the college and a diary from his house to match the handwriting of Gobinda with the letter seized from his body.

While the mystery behind Gobinda’s death keeps deepening more and more, the Crime Branch is yet to divulge further details.