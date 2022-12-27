Gobinda Sahu death case: CB team submits seized documents

Titilagarh: While the much talked about Gobinda Sahu death case remains shrouded in mystery, the state government has handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

The crime branch was investigating the case from various aspects. Today, a 5-member team led by Crime Branch DSP Bijay Mallik reached Titilagarh for further probe.

According to sources, they submitted the sealed documents and materials collected in the said case to sub-collector Naveen Chandra Naik.

As per the latest reports, these evidence materials have left for Bhubaneswar for forensic lab tests.