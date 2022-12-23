Gobinda Sahu addressed last to elder daughter!

Bolangir/Kantabanji: While the mystery behind the death of Gobinda Sahu, accused of murdering a lady teacher Mamita Meher, the deceased is believed to have penned down his last words in a letter which was recovered from his body.

If sources are to be believed, a two-page note kept in an envelope was found in the pocket of the deceased, Gobinda Sahu, by the police and handed over to the investigating CB-CID officers.

Sources said the letter is addressed to his elder daughter. But the letter is yet to be shown to the family members. Besides, Jail IG Amitendra Sinha is also yet to confirm the developments in this case. However, all eyes are now on what the letter reveals.

Speculations are rife that there must be some vital information about Mamita’s murder and death of accused Gobinda Sahu, who allegedly committed suicide inside Kantabanji sub-jail premises by hanging himself to the window beam.

Today, the Crime Branch team accompanied by the Scientific team of SFSL, Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar re-visited the spot at Kantabanji sub-jail with a view to minutely check the spot for evidence.

As part of the enquiry, to understand the incident and its sequence, the CID-CB team re-created the scene with the help of a person who is approximate of same age and weight as the deceased. A similar wooden log and gamucha were used in the exercise.

​The Crime Branch team further seized DVDs containing photographs and videos of the inquest and post-mortem of deceased Gobinda Sahu from the Scientific officer, DFSL, Balangir along with Certificate U/s 65-B (4)(C) Indian Evidence Act, 1872. It also examined inmates of the jail to shed further light on the incident.

The Crime Branch team along with the scientific team, SFSL, Bhubaneswar is reportedly camping at Kantabanji and proceeding with the enquiry. AN Sinha, IPS, IGP, and CID-Crime Branch is also camping at Kantabanjhi and monitoring the enquiry.