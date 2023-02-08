Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Dies In Turkey Earthquake

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has been found dead in the deadly earthquake that struck his home country, confirmed Yeni Malatyaspor.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” the club said on Twitter.

<>

Başımız sağ olsun! Kalecimiz Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, meydana gelen depremde göçük altında kalarak, hayatını kaybetmiştir. Allah rahmet eylesin, mekanı cennet olsun.

Seni unutmayacağız güzel insan.😢 pic.twitter.com/15yjH9Sa1H — Yeni Malatyaspor (@YMSkulubu) February 7, 2023

</>

More than 5,000 people have lost their lives in Turkey and Syria following the earthquake.