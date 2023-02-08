Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan
Sport

Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Dies In Turkey Earthquake

By Pragativadi News Service
7

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has been found dead in the deadly earthquake that struck his home country, confirmed Yeni Malatyaspor.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” the club said on Twitter.

<>

</>

More than 5,000 people have lost their lives in Turkey and Syria following the earthquake.

Pragativadi News Service 16830 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking