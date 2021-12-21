Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Joins TMC

Panaji: Sitting MLA from Goa’s Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, Lourenço had resigned from the Congress.

Lourenco, who was the Congress’ working president in Goa, submitted his resignation to Goa Assembly speaker Namrata Ulman at her office.

Earlier this month, former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA. Before him, Luizinho Faleiro, another former chief minister, resigned from the Congress and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party.