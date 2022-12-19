Goa Liberation Day: Top Leaders Extend Wishes

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime minister Narendra Modi along with other top political leaders on Monday wished Goa on its ‘liberation day’.

Goa’liberation day’ commemorates the coastal state’s freedom from Portuguese rule that was ended by the military’s ‘Operation Vijay’ on December 19, 1961.

President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter and said, “On Goa Liberation Day, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the people of Goa. We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule.We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state.”

<>

On Goa Liberation Day, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the people of Goa. We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2022

</>

Prime minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, writing, “Goa Liberation Day greetings to the people of Goa. On this day, we recall the courage and monumental contribution of all those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. We are inspired by their vision and are working towards Goa’s development.”

<>

Goa Liberation Day greetings to the people of Goa. On this day, we recall the courage and monumental contribution of all those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. We are inspired by their vision and are working towards Goa’s development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2022

</>

Union home minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to remember the brave souls who fought for Goa’s freedom. “Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Goa on ‘Goa Liberation Day’. Remembering all those brave hearts who worked hard to free Goa from foreign rule, I bow to their valour and courage.” Shah tweeted.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a series of tweets in which he said, “Heartiest wishes to all my Goan brothers and sisters on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. The sacrifices and efforts of our revolutionary freedom fighters will be eternally cherished.”

“It is a pride to be a part of the progressive journey of Goa’s Development. We are steadily inching closer to our dream of a ‘Golden Goa’. Warm greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day,” Sawant further wrote.