Goa Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till Sep 16

Panji: In view of rise in cases of COVID-19, the Goa government has once again extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions till September 6. A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday.

Notably, the government has earlier imposed a 24-hour curfew on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.

On Sunday, Goa registered 74 fresh covid cases and 2 deaths. With this, the COVID-19 tally went up to 1, 73,791, while the death toll reached 3,195, an official said. At present, there are 945 active cases in the state.