New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party on Thursday released its list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly election.

While Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim seat, his deputy Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margao Assembly constituency in the upcoming state polls, the BJP said.

Here’s the complete list:

The election for the 40 seats will take place on February 14, and the ballots will be counted on March 10.