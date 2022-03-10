Goa Congress, seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to BJP in 2017, goes to Supreme Court

Panaji: Goa Congress in a show of confidence, asked for a meeting with the governor in the afternoon.

Congress sources said party leaders this morning asked for an appointment with Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at 3 pm.

The Congress has approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Bombay high court at Goa which ruled in favour of the 10 MLAs who crossed over from the Congress to the BJP.

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said the high court ruling, which rejected a plea for disqualification of the legislators, was against the basic spirit of ‘democracy’. Chodankar said the high court’s interpretation will have “serious consequences in respect of the democratic and electoral process in the country and this could lead to a situation wherein political parties would be able to have MLAs in the house without even contesting elections”.

Chodankar asked the Supreme Court to interpret the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in consonance with the spirit and objective of enactment.

The BJP, which won 13 seats in the 2017 state elections, formed the government with support from the MGP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and independent MLAs on board. In 2019, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs and two of three MGP MLAs defected to the BJP.