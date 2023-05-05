‘Go First’ Suspends Booking Till May 15, Announces Full Refund Shortly

Mumbai: Cash-strapped budget airline Go First announced on Friday cancellation of all its flights until May 12, 2023, “due to operational reasons”. The airline, which has been flying for more than 17 years, has also suspended the sale of tickets till May 15.

We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 12, 2023, have been cancelled,” read the official statement. The statement further said that a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

As several passengers vented their ire on social media, aviation regulator DGCA ordered the airline to process refunds under the prevailing regulations.

Earlier this week, Go First filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), saying it was facing a severe financial crunch.

The airline said more than half of its fleet was grounded due to the non-availability of engines from US firm Pratt & Whitney (P&W), which powers its Airbus A320 neo aircraft. Go First has grounded 25 aircraft, or 50 per cent of the fleet. This has directly led to a funds crunch.