Go First Resumes Direct Service To Sharjah From Srinagar

Mumbai: GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir), today announced the resumption of direct international connection and direct international cargo operations from Srinagar to Sharjah, thus reinforcing its gulf operations. GO FIRST was the first airline to introduce direct service from Srinagar to Sharjah last year, under the Air Bubble agreement.

GO FIRST flight G8 1595 after a hiatus due to Covid pandemic, will depart from Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar at 19:45 hours and will arrive in Sharjah at 22:30 hours. On the return, GO FIRST flight G8 4095 will operate from Sharjah International Airport at 00:05 hrs and arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 05:10 hrs. GO FIRST will operate two flights a week between Srinagar and Sharjah.

The resumption of this sector is poised to boost trade and tourism between J&K and the UAE. UAE and Srinagar are popular holiday destinations and GO FIRST flights will usher convenient travel options. These services will also support burgeoning trade and investment links between Srinagar and Sharjah. GO FIRST was also the first to sign the agreement with LULU Group of Dubai for the cargo movement from Srinagar to Sharjah. With the extra focus on the Srinagar market- GO FIRST has the vision to make Srinagar a mini hub for the international air travel and cargo.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said: “GO FIRST shares a special relation with the region and has had many firsts to its name in J&K. We are delighted to resume services between Srinagar and Sharjah, which could steer the economic growth of J&K. This connectivity will play a pivotal role in bilateral exchange trade and tourism between the two regions.”

The direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to New Delhi, as of now.

GO FIRST has been instrumental in the development of air travel and cargo movement from J&K. GO FIRST operated the first night flight from Jammu following its successful operations of the first night flight from Srinagar. GO FIRST is the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of Horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of J&K Horticulture Products – the state-owned company.