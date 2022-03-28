GO FIRST Resumes Direct Flight Service To Oman

Mumbai: GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today announced the resumption of its Oman operations from March 27, 2022. GO FIRST is the first ULCC Indian carrier to restore services in the region. The first flight on the sector arrived at Mumbai on Sunday from Muscat, Oman at 05:45 hours (Local time).

This comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India allowed the resumption of international flights from March 27.

GO FIRST has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The services have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to COVID pandemic. The resumption of these services will come as a huge relief to thousands of travellers who frequent the country for business as well as leisure.

Speaking on the development, Mr.Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said: “Relationship between India and Oman date back to several millenniums. The countries have rich history of trade, and it has grown manifold over the years. We at GO FIRST are delighted to resume direct flights to Oman and this move will benefit both the countries to further strengthen bilateral ties.”

GO FIRST has always been at the forefront in connecting India to the middle east. It recently resumed direct service to Sharjah from Srinagar. This service will further augment GO FIRST’s presence in the region.

The flight schedule is as follows: