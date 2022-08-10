Go First Launches Exciting Independence Day Sale

Mumbai: To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today launched a limited period Independence Day sale with astounding fares starting at INR 1,508/- (inclusive of taxes) for travel on its domestic network.

Passengers can book across all domestic sectors operated by GO FIRST for the travel period starting from September 2022 until 31st March 2023. The four-day booking period will commenceon10thAugust 2022 and will conclude on the 13thof August 2022.

The sale will enable customers to plan a vacation well in advance at extremely affordable pricing. In addition to convenience and affordable flying experience, GO FIRST has been consistent in providing flight options and flexibility to their customers with value-driven initiatives.

Tickets for this sale can be booked on GO FIRST website (www.FlyGoFirst.com), or via GO FIRST official Mobile App. Tickets under this offer are refundable, though changeable with a change fee and fare difference.

Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said:

It is a joyful occasion for us as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. On this celebratory day, we take immense pride in our freedom, and we want to celebrate it with our passengers this year. GO FIRST remains firm to its commitment to excellence in customer centricity, and this service is yet another initiative to offer optimal customer delight making this the best time for travellers to book flight tickets and plan their travel.

GO FIRST provides an on-time, courteous, safe, and hassle-free experience at affordable fares and has introduced several passenger-friendly services aimed at providing a seamless experience. This offer is an extension of its ongoing customer-centricity.