‘Go First’ Flight Takes Off Leaving Over 50 Passengers; Airlines Expresses Regret

Bengaluru: A ‘Go First’ flight took off from Bengaluru this morning with a busload of passengers still on the tarmac, some passengers alleged on Twitter, calling out the airline for egregious negligence.

Flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi took off around 6.30 am leaving more than 50 passengers, according to complaints on Twitter tagging the airline, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office.

Go First Airways, responding to at least three such tweets, urged users to share their details and said: “We regret the inconvenience caused.”

A post by Shreya Sinha called it the “most horrifying experience”. She said the passengers boarded the bus for the aircraft at 5.35 am but remained in it for an hour.

“Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways, 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!” tweeted Shreya Sinha.