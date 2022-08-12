Go First flight makes emergency landing in Coimbatore due to false alarm

Bengaluru: After a faulty alarm rang due to an engine warning, a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Male (Maldives) made an emergency landing at Coimbatore airport.

The plane had to make an emergency landing after an engine overheat warning alarm sounded. Around 12 p.m., the Airbus 320 touched down at Coimbatore International Airport.

The alarm allegedly went off after the twin engines overheated, and the flight was safely landed. The engineers checked the engines and determined that there was a problem with the alarm and that the flight was safe to fly.