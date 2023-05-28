Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Until May 30

New Delhi: Go First Airlines on Saturday announced that they are extending the cancellation of their flight operations until May 30. The airline also assured passengers that a full refund will be provided.

Go First Airlines’ official Twitter said, “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us.”

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 30, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly,” the letter read.

“We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, We will be able to resume booking shortly. We thank you for your patience,” the letter added.

Earlier suspended until May 28, the Wadia group-owned airline filed for involuntary insolvency on May 2.

On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Go First Airlines to submit a thorough restructuring plan to ensure the sustainable revival of their operations, reported ANI.

Quoting a senior DGCA official, the report also stated that Go First has already responded to a show cause notice issued on May 8. In their response, the airline requested permission to utilise the moratorium period to develop a comprehensive restructuring plan. They aim to present this plan to the DGCA for necessary regulatory approvals before resuming operations.

Accordingly, DGCA advised the airline on Wednesday to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days, it added.

“The airline has been asked to furnish,inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc. for the sustainable revival of operations,” the official told ANI.