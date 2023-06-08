‘Go First’ Extends Flight Cancellation Until June 12

New Delhi: Crisis-hit Go First further extended its flight cancellation until June 12, 2023, due to ‘operational reasons’. The cash-strapped airline said that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

The Wadia group-owned airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until June 8.

In an announcement issued on Twitter, the airline said all Go First flights scheduled till June 12, 2023, have been cancelled. Go First said, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.”

Go First temporarily ceased operations starting May 3, since then the company has undergone an insolvency resolution process.

“As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly,” Go First said on Thursday.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea of the airline, which has not flown since May 3, was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

According to PTI, the suspension of flights is expected to be extended for a few more days as the DGCA needs additional time to finalize the revival roadmap submitted to them.

In the meantime, Go First has communicated to its pilots that they will receive a “retention allowance” of Rs 1 lakh per month, along with their regular salary. Similarly, first officers will receive an additional Rs 50,000 per month as a retention allowance. These allowances will be effective from June.