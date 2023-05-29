‘Go First’ Announces Lucrative Pay Package To Retain Captains, Officers

New Delhi: Amid reports that several pilots of the crisis-hit Go First appeared for walk-in interviews with Air India, the beleaguered airline has come out with a salary hike for captains and first officers in a bid to lure them to stay with the company.

According to a Bloomberg report, Go First is calling this offer of a monthly hike of Rs 1 lakh for captains and Rs 50,000 for first officers ‘retention allowance’. This hike will be applicable from June 1.

The captains currently earn about Rs 5,30,000 a month on average.

This offer has also been extended to those who resigned from the company but are willing to come back. The company is also planning to offer a “longevity bonus” for employees who have been with the company for long.

“If things shape up as per the present progress plan, it won’t take long before we will be flying again,” Go First told pilots in an e-mail. This will enable the company to be regular with salary payments, the company added.

The budget carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, had stopped flying on May 3.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised the airline on May 24 to submit within 30 days a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.