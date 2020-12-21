Glowing tributes paid to Pradyumna Bal on his 21st death anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Glowing tributes were paid to the mass leader, journalist, social activist and founder of Pragativadi, Pradyumna Kishore Bal, on his 21st death anniversary.

Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta paid tributes to Pradyumna Bal on the KISS premises on Monday. He also garlanded the statue of Pradyumna Bal on the premises of KIIMS.

Speakers from different walks of life dwelt upon the dynamic personality of Pradyumna Bal.

Advisor of KISS Prof Harekrishna Satpathy, Deputy Vice Chancellor, KIIT Prof Sasmitarani Samanta, Chief Executive Officer, KISS, Dr Prashant Kumar Routray and Registrar KIIT University Prof Gyan Ranjan Mohanty also paid glowing tributes to Bal on the occasion.

Principal of KIIMS Medical College Major General Dr P K Patnaik, KIIMS Superintendent Dr Ambika Prasad Mohanty and KIIMS Managing Committee member Panchanan Parida were also present on the occasion.